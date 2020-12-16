Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup pool.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:15 IST
Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup pool. "Eddie has had a consultancy agreement with Suntory for over 20 years," an RFU spokesperson said. "We have been aware and comfortable with that since he joined the RFU.

"He provides consultancy in his holidays and this role is in no way a conflict with his England team priorities." Jones previously coached Suntory in 1997 and again between 2009 and 2012, leading them to the Top League final in 2012 before being appointed coach of the Japan national team the same year.

The Australian was in charge of Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he masterminded the Brave Blossoms' stunning upset of South Africa during the group stages. England were placed in Pool D alongside Argentina and Japan in Monday's draw for the World Cup in France.

"Japan are the most improved team in the game," Jones said after the draw. "It's going to be tough as we don't get many chances to play against teams like Japan so we are going to have to be really well prepared."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp to help users in India buy 'sachet-sized' health insurance by year-end

WhatsApp on Wednesday said it expects to facilitate the purchase of affordable sachet-sized health insurance through its platform by the end of the year as part of its efforts to provide users in India with greater access to financial solut...

Uttarakhand CM pays floral tributes to fallen soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers here at Gandhi Park on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Rawat in an official statement said, I pay tribute to all the soldiers of the Indi...

Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to vulnerable family members, a minister said on Wednesday...

Metro car shed project to save almost Rs 5,500 crores, says Aaditya Thackeray

As Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbais Kanjurmarg, States Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said this project will save almost Rs 5,500 crores of government. Honble HC has granted a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020