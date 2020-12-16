Left Menu
"Executive Coaching" Guide for The HR Professionals

Human Resource professional themselves act as mentors or coaches to the people in the organization so they dont need the run of the mill kind of help, they need to give something more specific actionable in nature added Dr. Nair.

New Delhi/ 16 December 2020: Since the mid-1990s the world of work has changed significantly. The same forces that are varying our lives in organisations are driving the larger use of coaching. The demand placed on organization leadership in the new business atmosphere has prolonged greatly. Executive coaching has grown swiftly in recent past years, many human resource experts and their clients necessitate information to help them know when and how to use coaching for their organizations.

Dr. Sheetal Nair, Corporate Head, DSS Group of Companies "Human Resource professional acts as the heart & soul of any organization, sometimes the one who leads also needs direction. Due to the VUCA nature of our surroundings majority of the times our own perspectives can become our enemies & it is at this times that a guide can re-align our focus to that which is needed in reality" So, the question that props up is then do the HR need a regular mental coach or something more transcendental in nature? "Human Resource professional themselves act as mentors or coaches to the people in the organization so they don't need the run of the mill kind of help, they need to give something more specific & actionable in nature" added Dr. Nair. Dr. Sheetal Nair introducing his book "Being into the industry I am coming up with my new book "The Monk's Secret" which talks about my interaction with inspiring mentors & Gurus, to end up with a four-pillar strategy which I call the Uno, Dos, Tres & Cuattro" In this time of disruption as a result Covid-19, lies the opportunity for business leaders to grow and develop their leadership capacity and response to change. This "business unusual" also presents an ideal time and space for people to reconsider their priorities and create new ways of thinking, being and doing. For business leaders, entrepreneurs and executives who are seeking positive growth, this could be the perfect time to embark on a coaching journey.

