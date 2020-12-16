Left Menu
Soccer-West Brom sack manager Bilic after poor start to season

West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Slaven Bilic after a dismal start to the season that left the team second-bottom of the Premier League with one win in 13 games, the club said in a statement. "Assistant Coaches, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect."

West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Slaven Bilic after a dismal start to the season that left the team second-bottom of the Premier League with one win in 13 games, the club said in a statement. Bilic is the first top-flight manager in England to be sacked this season and his team have picked up only seven points, with their sole victory coming against Sheffield United late last month. They have also drawn four games and lost eight.

"West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic," the club said in a statement. "Assistant Coaches, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect."

