Salil Ankola named as Mumbai chief selector

In domestic cricket, Ankola played 54 matches and took 181 wickets with best figures of 647.The other members of selection committee are Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni.

Former India pacer Salil Ankola was on Wednesday named as Mumbai's new chief selector for the upcoming domestic season which is set to get underway with the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy next month. The 52-year-old Ankola took two wickets in his only Test match for India. He had also played 20 ODIs, capturing 13 wickets. In domestic cricket, Ankola played 54 matches and took 181 wickets with best figures of 6/47.

The other members of selection committee are Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni. ''Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA ... has made the following appointments for the season 2020-21 (ending 31st March 2021): Senior Selection Committee: Salil Ankola - Chairman, Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni,'' MCA said in the release.

The Cricket Improvement Committee consist of Lalchand Rajput (Chairman), Rajeev Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe. ''I have been thinking of making a comeback for the last 5 years and in the past one year I have spoken to lot of my friends seriously with the wish to come back and do something for Mumbai Cricket in any capacity for that matter,'' Ankola said.

''My heart lies here and I dream to contribute in Mumbai's domestic success especially that the results have not been great for sometime. I hope I can play a role in making Mumbai a Ranji Champion once again.'' The cricket body, however, said that the name of the head coach for the senior men's team would be announced shortly. The much-delayed Indian domestic season will commence with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the venues for which will be declared later.

The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31 and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2..

