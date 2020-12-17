Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Interlagos to host Brazilian F1 race until 2025

"Brazil is a very important market for Formula One with devoted fans and a long history in the sport." The record 23-race 2021 calendar is due to start in Australia on March 21 and end in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 5 with a new night race in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 28.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 17-12-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 01:34 IST
Motor racing-Interlagos to host Brazilian F1 race until 2025
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil's Interlagos circuit will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 with the race officially renamed the Grand Prix of Sao Paulo, the sport announced on Wednesday. Next year's race in Sao Paulo is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Brasil Motorsport, owned by investment entities controlled by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, will take over as the new promoter. Formula One said Mubadala had appointed senior executive Alan Adler to lead the partnership.

This year's race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Formula One had been negotiating moving the grand prix to Rio de Janeiro, where a proposed new circuit has yet to be built. That plan was controversial for environmental reasons, with six times world champion Lewis Hamilton saying he would be against cutting down forest to build a circuit.

"We are pleased to announce the city of Sao Paulo will continue to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025 and look forward to working with our new promoter in the years ahead," said F1's outgoing chief executive Chase Carey in a statement. "Brazil is a very important market for Formula One with devoted fans and a long history in the sport."

The record 23-race 2021 calendar is due to start in Australia on March 21 and end in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 5 with a new night race in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 28. The Spanish Grand Prix remains subject to contract on May 9, but is expected to be confirmed soon, with one slot still to be filled on April 25 where Vietnam's postponed inaugural grand prix would have been.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial progress' in economic recovery

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as COVID-19 concerns overshadow stimulus hopes

Global stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as hopes over U.S. coronavirus relief and Brexit deals were offset by increasing concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data in the United S...

Alaskan health worker stable after allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker who had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine was now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors await stimulus deal

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.The SP 500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020