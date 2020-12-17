Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
* Fulham last beat Newcastle in the Premier League in March 2014, winning 1-0 at home. Dec. 20, Sunday Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1200) * Brighton are yet to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League (L1 D1).Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:31 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 14th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 19-21 (All times in GMT): Dec. 19, Saturday
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1230) * Palace have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Liverpool (W2).
* Palace last won against Liverpool in April 2017, beating the Merseyside club 2-1 at Anfield. * Liverpool have won all five of their previous games away to Palace.
Southampton v Manchester City (1500) * Southampton have won two of their last 10 Premier League games against City (D1 L7).
* Southampton defeated Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 at St Mary's stadium the last time the two teams met. * City have won three of their last five trips to Southampton (L2).
Everton v Arsenal (1730) * Everton have lost seven of their previous 10 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D1).
* Everton last won against Arsenal in April 2019, beating them 1-0 at Goodison Park. * Arsenal are without a win in their last two games away to Everton (L1 D1).
Newcastle United v Fulham (2000) * This is the first Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Fulham since May 2019, where Newcastle thrashed Fulham 4-0.
* Newcastle have won three of their last five Premier League games against Fulham (D1 L1). * Fulham last beat Newcastle in the Premier League in March 2014, winning 1-0 at home.
Dec. 20, Sunday Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1200)
* Brighton are yet to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League (L1 D1). * Brighton's last win over the Blades across all competitions dates back to Jan. 2005, when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the second-tier Championship.
* Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W3 D1). Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1415)
* Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games against Leicester (L1). * Tottenham have all three of their previous home games against Leicester.
* Leicester last won at Tottenham in Jan. 2016, beating them 1-0. Manchester United v Leeds United (1630)
* This is the first meeting between Manchester United and Leeds United since Sept. 2011 when Manchester United beat Leeds United 3-0 in the League Cup. * The last Premier League game between the two sides took place in Feb. 2004, when they played out a 1-1 draw.
* Manchester United have won three of their last five games in all competitions against Leeds United (L1 D1). West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1915)
* This is the first Premier League game between West Brom and Villa since Jan. 2016, which ended in a goalless draw. * Villa beat West Brom on penalties in the second-tier Championship playoffs in May 2019 the last time the two sides met.
* Sunday's game will be West Brom's first game since the sacking of manager Slaven Bilic. Dec. 21, Monday
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) * Burnley are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Wolves (W1 D2).
* Burnley last lost to Wolves in the Premier League in Sept. 2018, when Wolves beat them 1-0. * Wolves last won at Burnley in March 2010, beating them 2-1.
Chelsea v West Ham United (2000) * West Ham have lost only once in their previous five Premier League games against Chelsea (W2 D2).
* A win on Monday will mark West Ham's third successive Premier League win over Chelsea. * Chelsea last defeated West Ham in April 2019, winning 2-0 at home. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)
ALSO READ
Man kills Christian girl for rejecting his marriage proposal in Pakistan
James Rodriguez ruled out of Everton's clash against Chelsea
40-yr-old man charged with raping, forcibly converting teenage Christian girl in Pakistan's Karachi
Soccer-Moshiri to make big Everton investment as COVID-19 losses bite
Christian Borle, Michael Potts join 'Prodigal Son' S2