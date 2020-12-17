Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Fulham last beat Newcastle in the Premier League in March 2014, winning 1-0 at home. Dec. 20, Sunday Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1200) * Brighton are yet to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League (L1 D1).

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:31 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 14th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 19-21 (All times in GMT): Dec. 19, Saturday

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1230) * Palace have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Liverpool (W2).

* Palace last won against Liverpool in April 2017, beating the Merseyside club 2-1 at Anfield. * Liverpool have won all five of their previous games away to Palace.

Southampton v Manchester City (1500) * Southampton have won two of their last 10 Premier League games against City (D1 L7).

* Southampton defeated Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 at St Mary's stadium the last time the two teams met. * City have won three of their last five trips to Southampton (L2).

Everton v Arsenal (1730) * Everton have lost seven of their previous 10 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D1).

* Everton last won against Arsenal in April 2019, beating them 1-0 at Goodison Park. * Arsenal are without a win in their last two games away to Everton (L1 D1).

Newcastle United v Fulham (2000) * This is the first Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Fulham since May 2019, where Newcastle thrashed Fulham 4-0.

* Newcastle have won three of their last five Premier League games against Fulham (D1 L1). * Fulham last beat Newcastle in the Premier League in March 2014, winning 1-0 at home.

Dec. 20, Sunday Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1200)

* Brighton are yet to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League (L1 D1). * Brighton's last win over the Blades across all competitions dates back to Jan. 2005, when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the second-tier Championship.

* Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W3 D1). Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1415)

* Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games against Leicester (L1). * Tottenham have all three of their previous home games against Leicester.

* Leicester last won at Tottenham in Jan. 2016, beating them 1-0. Manchester United v Leeds United (1630)

* This is the first meeting between Manchester United and Leeds United since Sept. 2011 when Manchester United beat Leeds United 3-0 in the League Cup. * The last Premier League game between the two sides took place in Feb. 2004, when they played out a 1-1 draw.

* Manchester United have won three of their last five games in all competitions against Leeds United (L1 D1). West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1915)

* This is the first Premier League game between West Brom and Villa since Jan. 2016, which ended in a goalless draw. * Villa beat West Brom on penalties in the second-tier Championship playoffs in May 2019 the last time the two sides met.

* Sunday's game will be West Brom's first game since the sacking of manager Slaven Bilic. Dec. 21, Monday

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) * Burnley are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Wolves (W1 D2).

* Burnley last lost to Wolves in the Premier League in Sept. 2018, when Wolves beat them 1-0. * Wolves last won at Burnley in March 2010, beating them 2-1.

Chelsea v West Ham United (2000) * West Ham have lost only once in their previous five Premier League games against Chelsea (W2 D2).

* A win on Monday will mark West Ham's third successive Premier League win over Chelsea. * Chelsea last defeated West Ham in April 2019, winning 2-0 at home. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 2,500-plus Americans daily

The United States on Wednesday further widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 2,500 Americans a day, even as a major winter storm threatened to slow pr...

Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolut...

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapores tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as Crazy Rich Asians, has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.The United Nations cultural ...

Economic bounce back result of decision to go hard during COVID-19

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has helped the economy recover faster than expected, Grant Robertson said.GDP rose 14 percent in the September quarter following a revised 11 percent fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020