Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca face Sociedad, Real Madrid get Bilbao in Super Cup draw

Barcelona will face La Liga pacesetters Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, while holders Real Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in the other tie. The final will take place on Jan. 17 at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville. The Women's Super Cup draw was also made, pitting league champions Barcelona against runners-up Atletico Madrid.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:27 IST
Soccer-Barca face Sociedad, Real Madrid get Bilbao in Super Cup draw

Barcelona will face La Liga pacesetters Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, while holders Real Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in the other tie. The draw, which pits together a final four comprised of the top two sides in La Liga from last season as well as the finalists of the Copa del Rey, took place at the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) AGM on Thursday.

The Copa final, to be contested between Sociedad and Bilbao, has yet to take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final four concept, which debuted last year, was due to take place in Saudi Arabia following an agreement between the RFEF and the country in 2019. However it will now be held in the southern region of Andalusia after the Saudi government decided against hosting it due to novel coronavirus travel restrictions.

Media reports say the Saudi's three-year deal with the RFEF has been extended by a year to compensate for the situation. Barca take on Sociedad at the Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba on Jan. 13, while Real Madrid face Bilbao a day later at the Rosaleda in Malaga. The final will take place on Jan. 17 at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

The Women's Super Cup draw was also made, pitting league champions Barcelona against runners-up Atletico Madrid. The other semil will see Levante take on Escuelas de Futbol Logrono. All three of the fixtures in the women's tournament will be played at the Juegos Mediterraneos Stadium in Almeria.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded repolling in Garoora District Development Council constituency in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora in view of allegations of booth capturing and other malpractices. Polling for the sixth phase o...

ED attaches assets of Surat bullion trader in DeMo PMLA case

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.12 crore of a Surat-based bullion trader in a money-laundering probe against him and others linked to the 2016 demonetisation of two currency notes, the agency said on Thursday. A 97.85-sq.mtr flat in t...

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020