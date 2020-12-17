Left Menu
Australia cricketer Daniel Worrall signs all-format contract with Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire Cricket on Thursday announce that Australian bowler Daniel Worrall will return to the club for the 2021 season.

ANI | Gloucestershire | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:18 IST
Australia cricketer Daniel Worrall signs all-format contract with Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire Cricket logo (Image: Gloucestershire Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Gloucestershire Cricket on Thursday announce that Australian bowler Daniel Worrall will return to the club for the 2021 season. The 29-year-old right-arm fast bowler will be eligible to play in all formats in 2021 having previously played in the County Championship and Royal London Cup for the Club.

"I'm really excited to be back with Glos in 2021. They have a cracking bunch of lads who are all really dedicated to competing with the best and I can't wait to be a part of that culture again," said Worrall in an official statement. "I have played a couple of seasons with Gloucestershire and love being in Bristol. The squad has had a couple of changes and the injection of some young talent into the group is exciting for the future of the Club," he added.

Worrall is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL). In their opening match of the competition against Hobart Hurricanes, Dan took one wicket but his batting was what stole the show. He made a career-best 62* that included 7 fours and 3 sixes. Two days later, the two sides met again and Dan took 1/21 in his four overs.

"First and foremost, Dan is a quality opening bowler who has shown previously at Gloucestershire how highly skilled he is, especially in English conditions," said Head Coach Richard Dawson. "He's a great person to have in the changing room and to have a new ball bowler for the whole season is a positive boost not just for the bowling attack but for the whole squad," he added.

In the previous rendition of the BBL, Worrall was part of a Melbourne Stars team that finished runner-up in the competition. He took eight wickets en route to the final including 1/14 in the showcase game against Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

