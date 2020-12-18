Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Amir's retirement, Shoaib Akhtar reveals he too wasn't treated well by PCB management

After pacer Mohammad Amir confirmed his retirement, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday revealed that he too wasn't treated well by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management during the 2011 cricket World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 09:41 IST
After Amir's retirement, Shoaib Akhtar reveals he too wasn't treated well by PCB management
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Image Credit: ANI

After pacer Mohammad Amir confirmed his retirement, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday revealed that he too wasn't treated well by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management during the 2011 cricket World Cup. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Amir had said that he does not think he can work with the current PCB management and it is best for him to leave.

"To be honest, I don't think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban," said Amir in a video that has now gone viral on social media. PCB chief executive Wasim Khan had a word with the 29-year-old pacer on Thursday afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Amir confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches," PCB had said in an official statement on Thursday. Akhtar said Amir should have dealt with the PCB management by performing well in cricket. The former pacer also said he too was not treated well by the PCB when he was on the cusp of his retirement in 2011.

"I openly say that I was not treated well during the 2011 World Cup, not by Afridi but by the rest of the management. I am saying it openly. I was harassed but I didn't care as I had already announced my retirement," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. "Amir should have bowled well and improved his performance so that no one could remove him from the team. You have to face your fears and you must confront management but by performing," he added.

Akhtar claimed that he would train Amir to bowl again with the same intensity in just two months "If you hand Amir to me for two months, everyone will see him bowling over 150km/h. I can teach him that I taught him three years ago. He can make a comeback," said Akhtar.

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. Amir went on to take 259 wickets across three formats of the game. Amir had played his first international match during the 2009 T20 World Cup. However, a big turning point came in 2010 as Amir was arrested for spot-fixing and he was given a five-year ban for bowling two deliberate no-balls in a Test match against England.

Last year, Amir had announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on white-ball cricket. He called time on his career after playing just 36 Tests, in which he scalped 119 wickets. In November this year, Amir was dropped from Pakistan's T20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. He was last seen in action in the Lanka Premier League and he represented Galle Gladiators.

Speaking to ANI earlier this month, Amir revealed that he spent most of his time training during the lockdown to remain in the best possible shape. "Yes, the time has been tough for people and sports took a backseat for a while during the lockdown. As a professional cricketer, I did whatever I could, in a limited capacity, to keep myself fit and it also gave me time to think about my game. But things have slowly started to move on, and here we are at the Lanka Premier League today. It is a new league, happening under some really challenging circumstances, but it is going on well, there are some really good performances from so many players," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names key members of his climate team

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his climate and energy team, which the transition said is ready on day one to advance his agenda and lead the world to confront the undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change....

COVID-19 surge pushes U.S. hospitals to brink as 2nd vaccine nears approval

An unrelenting U.S. coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollout on Thursday and prepared to ship nearly 6 million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winni...

U.S. FDA advisory panel sets stage for Moderna vaccine authorization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA will rapidly work towards granting emergency approval of Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Thursday. A panel of outside advisers to the FDA overwhelmingl...

Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, adding a top technology target to a growing list of attacked government agencies. The Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020