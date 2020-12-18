Club forfeits Europa League game over player virus cases

UEFA ordered Qarabağ of Azerbaijan on Friday to forfeit its last Europa League game which was not played because too many players tested positive for COVID-19. The disciplinary ruling awards Villarreal a 3-0 win, and prize money of 570,000 euros (USD 700,000), but does not affect the Group I standings.

Qarabağ ''did not have the necessary minimum amount of players available to play the match'' in Spain on Dec. 10, UEFA said. Villarreal extended its lead as group winner with the three points awarded, and Qarabağ stays in last place.