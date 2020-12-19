Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Was expecting a real dogfight, says Paine

After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series, Australia skipper Tim Paine said he was expecting the 'real dogfight' in the pink-ball Test and credited his bowlers for the brilliant performance against India on Saturday. The hosts registered an eight-wicket victory on Saturday and Paine still believes that they need to work on their batting although Joe Burns got some momentum in the second innings.

"No, not really. Said in the media both these attacks have the ability to take quick wickets. Didn't expect it to come that quick. Was expecting a real dogfight. To hang in, give our bowlers a chance, and then turn up and start the day the way we did. Full credit to our bowling attack again. Nice to get off to a good start. Chuffed with the way we bowled in this Test. Still a bit of work to do with our batting. Burns is a really important part of our team. All cricketers know how hard it is to come out of a rut like that," Paine said after the match. Paine was named Player of the Match for his 73-run knock studded with 10 fours as he guided the hosts to 191 in the first innings.

On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the series. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand as Burns scored an unbeaten half-century and Matthew Wade smashed 33 runs. For Australia, Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets. This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974. Australia then chased down the total without breaking a sweat as Burns and Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 51 and 1 respectively. (ANI)