Raina lends support to early learning initiative of UP govt

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted the importance of a child's early learning at home and lent his support to 'Mission Prerna' a flagship programme of the Uttar Pradesh government to improve quality of education.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:44 IST
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina (Photo/ Priyanka Chaudhary Raina Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted the importance of a child's early learning at home and lent his support to 'Mission Prerna' a flagship programme of the Uttar Pradesh government to improve quality of education. Raina, along with the Gracia Raina Foundation, co-founded by him and his wife Priyanka Raina backed UP government's early childhood learning initiative and pointed out the importance of strong foundational learning for children.

"My parents always believed that to succeed in any field, it is important to begin early. Hence, they ensured that I started my cricket training at a young age. I soon developed a disciplined routine of training in the morning, followed by studies in the evening, which ultimately helped me to realise my dreams," said Raina in an official statement. Raina, who retired from international cricket in August this year, is determined to provide the same support to his two children and also called for other parents to follow suit.

"Even though both my children are quite young, this is the correct age to begin learning fundamental skills. My wife and I have become their teachers at home and started to teach them basic skills like speaking, reading, counting, identifying colours and so on, to help their mental and physical development," he said. Mission Prerna focuses on foundational learning skills which children often learn best at an early age, with parental intervention. The initiative encourages parents to join the movement and start teaching their children at home to give them a stronger foundation.

