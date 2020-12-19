Soccer-Neymar set for PSG return in January after ankle injury
Paris St Germain forward Neymar is likely to return in January after picking up an ankle injury against Olympique Lyonnais last weekend, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:21 IST
Paris St Germain forward Neymar is likely to return in January after picking up an ankle injury against Olympique Lyonnais last weekend, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday. Brazilian playmaker Neymar, who has previously suffered serious foot injuries in 2018 and 2019, was seen crying as he was carried off on a stretcher following a tackle by Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who was shown a straight red card.
"Following the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground," PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-saturday-19-december-2020-losc-paris-saint-germain-ligue-1-2020-2021. "He is expected to make his return in January." The news means Neymar should recover in time for the first leg of PSG's Champions League last 16 tie against his former club Barcelona in February.
He joins Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat and Danilo Pereira on the sidelines ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Lille.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Pablo Sarabia
- Neymar
- Abdou Diallo
- Lyon
- Mauro Icardi
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment
Science News Roundup: Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment; Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton and more
Science News Roundup: Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton; Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment
Science News Roundup: Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment; Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton
Science News Roundup: Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment; Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton