Salah double after being benched, Liverpool routs Palace 7-0

Salah was the provider of Firminos second in the 68th minute.This ruthless attacking display began with Takumi Minamino scoring his first league goal exactly a year after his transfer was announced by Liverpool.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:16 IST
Mohamed Salah made sure he had the final say in Liverpool's 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace after being dropped from the starting lineup on Saturday, scoring twice after coming off the bench. The Premier League's top scorer was unusually benched — by coincidence or not — hours after an interview was published in which he flirted with a move to Spain and grumbled about not captaining the English champions.

After coming off the bench in the second half, the Egyptian netted the final two goals inside three minutes late in the second half. With Salah not starting, it was a rare chance for Roberto Firmino and one the striker seized with his first double in a Premier League game in 650 days. Salah was the provider of Firmino's second in the 68th minute.

This ruthless attacking display began with Takumi Minamino scoring his first league goal exactly a year after his transfer was announced by Liverpool. Sadio Mane and captain Jordan Henderson were also on target as Liverpool claimed its biggest away win in the league since 1991 to go six points clear of Tottenham at the top.

Unlike when Palace held Tottenham last Sunday, no fans were allowed into Selhurst Park for the visit of Liverpool with London now subject to more stringent coronavirus restrictions again..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

