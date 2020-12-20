Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-Light winds play havoc with America's Cup racing

Light winds played havoc with the final day of competitive sailing before the America's Cup challenger series starts on Jan. 15, with the first race on Sunday between defenders Team New Zealand and Ainslie's Team INEOS UK abandoned.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 20-12-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 09:28 IST
Sailing-Light winds play havoc with America's Cup racing

Light winds played havoc with the final day of competitive sailing before the America's Cup challenger series starts on Jan. 15, with the first race on Sunday between defenders Team New Zealand and Ainslie's Team INEOS UK abandoned. Team New Zealand were within 200 metres (220 yards) of the finish line in the race that was shortened to four legs, with Ben Ainslie's Britannia still on their second leg having been lapped when the 45-minute time limit expired.

Both boats were off their foils and Ainslie found the funny side of the situation as they stalked TNZ while they headed downwind before the race was abandoned. "It's one of those days," Ainslie said. "The only fun for us was the displacement race heading back down with the Kiwis.

"A bit of old-school sailing." Officials ordered the race to be restarted after the match between Italy's Luna Rossa and American Magic, although the start of that race was also delayed due to the fickle winds.

The British challenge has floundered in the light winds in the pre-Christmas regatta, which included the America's Cup World Series that ended on Saturday and was won by TNZ. Sunday's racing was part of the one-day 'Christmas Cup' where the teams were seeded according to their placings in the World Series and guaranteed two races each.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India test still planned for Sydney despite COVID-19 outbreak

Cricket Australia said on Sunday they were still planning to play the third test against India in Sydney in early January, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 in the north of the city. The outbreak of the virus in Sydneys northern beaches has g...

Elephant electrocuted in TN forest fringe village

A ten-year old male elephant was electrocuted to death when it came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farm at a village in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district in Tamil Nadu, forest officials said on S...

Raina lends support to early learning initiative of UP govt

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted the importance of a childs early learning at home and lent his support to Mission Prerna a flagship programme of the Uttar Pradesh government to improve quality of education. Raina, along with...

Focus on multilateral partnerships to check challenges posed by China: Experts

Underlining brazen military manoeuvres and unprecedented scale of challenge from China, security experts on Saturday suggested India must adopt a more aggressive demeanour to forge issue-based geo-strategic multilateral partnerships like Qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020