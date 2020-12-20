Left Menu
Milan forward Leão scores fastest goal in Serie A history

AC Milan forward Rafael Leo scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo. Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngsters goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenzas Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.Hakan alhanolu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leo, who fired it into the back of the net.

PTI | Sassuolo | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:42 IST
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo. Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster's goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza's Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net. Serie A leader Milan was one point ahead of second-place Inter Milan going into Sunday's matches.

