Milan forward Leão scores fastest goal in Serie A history
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo. Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster's goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza's Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net. Serie A leader Milan was one point ahead of second-place Inter Milan going into Sunday's matches.
