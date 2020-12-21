Left Menu
Development News Edition

If fit, Jadeja likely to replace Vihari in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

The Indian team management will be keenly monitoring Ravindra Jadejas progress leading up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia this weekend as, if fit, the all-rounder could walk into the playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:44 IST
If fit, Jadeja likely to replace Vihari in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

The Indian team management will be keenly monitoring Ravindra Jadeja's progress leading up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia this weekend as, if fit, the all-rounder could walk into the playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari. Jadeja, who suffered a concussion during the first T20 international, also sustained a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the first Test.

However, over the past few days when India were playing the Test match, Jadeja has slowly returned to the nets. It has been learnt that the senior all-rounder is recovering well but it can't be said with certainty that he will be 100 per cent fit for the second Test in Melbourne starting on December 26.

But if fit, the axe will fall on Andhra Pradesh batsman Vihari, not because of his low scores in the Adelaide Test but purely based on the best combination that Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri can put on the field. ''If Jadeja gets fit to bowl long spells, then there is no debate at all. Jadeja replaces Vihari on the basis of his all-round skills. Also it gives us an option to play five bowlers at the MCG,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Jadeja has 1869 runs in 49 Tests at an average of 35 plus which includes a hundred and 14 fifties. He has struck half centuries in both England Australia on previous tours. On the other hand, Vihari, in his 10 Tests, has scored 576 runs with a hundred against West Indies and four half-centuries at an average of 33 plus.

There is a school of thought that if pure batting skills are taken into account, then there is not much of a difference between ''specialist Vihari'' and ''all-rounder Jadeja''. With Mohammed Shami already ruled out of the series because of a wrist fracture, India might just be tempted to go in with five specialist bowlers instead of the usual four, which has been their template for years.

Practice cancelled: ============ The Indian team had a scheduled practice session at the Adelaide Oval on Monday but due to steady rain, it had to be cancelled. With skipper Virat Kohli set to leave for India on Tuesday and the squad travelling to Melbourne, the skipper apparently had a chat with his team on the way forward after the 36 all-out debacle here.

Rohit Sharma quarantining in Sydney: ======================= Senior batsman Rohit Sharma can start training from January 3 ahead of the Sydney Test. He is currently locked in a hard quarantine in a two-room apartment in Sydney. Cricket Australia has already flown David Warner and Sean Abbott from Sydney to Melbourne due to restrictions imposed by the New South Wales state government in the wake of another surge of COVD-19 cases. The BCCI, at the moment, can't shift Rohit in the middle of quarantine.

The other aspect is that CA is still confident of hosting the third Test in Sydney from January 7 as per schedule and in that case, there is no need to shift the senior player to Melbourne as in any case he is not playing the second game. In case the situation changes and the third Test match is shifted, the BCCI will discuss with CA and take necessary steps.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court orders framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi

A Delhi court Monday ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against the Government of India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the countrySpecial ...

"Ashirwad" Program for Senior Citizens Launched by Kauvery Hospital

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaNewsVoir The program was launched by Padma Shri Dr. Sirkazhi G Sivachidambaram The program aims to cover a multidisciplinary healthcare service for our senior citizens It will help the senior citizens to overcome t...

Ensuing tariff hikes to fuel revenue growth, better debt metrics for telcos in FY2022: ICRA

Telecom service providers could undertake the next round of tariff hikes over the next one or two quarters, which is expected to fuel revenue growth in fiscal 2022, ICRA said on Monday. The industry topline is expected to grow by 11-13 per ...

Swiss impose entry ban for travelers from UK, South Africa

The Swiss government ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 14 to go into a 10-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals seeking to travel from the two coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020