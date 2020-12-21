Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Shaw should fix technical issues in domestic cricket and come back stronger, says Prasad

Former chief selector MSK Prasad feels that the opening batsman Prithvi Shaw should play domestic cricket and rectify his technical flaws and make a strong comeback to the Indian team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:28 IST
Ind vs Aus: Shaw should fix technical issues in domestic cricket and come back stronger, says Prasad
India batsman Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Former chief selector MSK Prasad feels that the opening batsman Prithvi Shaw should play domestic cricket and rectify his technical flaws and make a strong comeback to the Indian team.

Shaw once again failed after getting dismissed in a similar fashion by Pat Cummins in the second innings of the opening Test. The right-handed batsman was backed by the selectors for the first Test but he managed only a duck and four in the two innings of the day-night Test. On Saturday, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

"It is really hard to digest that we got all out for 36 but having said that our team is playing away series on different conditions. The same team had taken the lead in the first innings. We got a few more runs but 150 or 170 runs lead would have really shifted the match in our favour. I do understand that its hard to digest the low score we put up but I personally feel that this is the time when we need to back our team. Because this is the same team which has won us series in 2018-19 after the gap of 79 years," Prasad told ANI. According to Prasad, Shaw will not find a place in the remaining games of the four-match series.

"Unfortunately, what is happening is that his form also did not help. He is having a few technical issues which have to be sorted out when he goes back to domestic cricket but having said that every cricketer in the early stage of his career goes through these things. So, I would really don't see that this guy will be making, in fact the other way around if I look at it once he goes back to domestic cricket once he sorts it out I think he will come back strong," he said. "Right now, I think it's a little bit harsh on him to blame whatever the technical faults he is facing but that's how the game is and he has to go back home and come back strong again. I doubt he will be getting the opportunity in remaining matches," Prasad added.

Former selector also backed explosive Rishabh Pant over experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the overseas conditions for the wicketkeeping role. "I want to see Rishabh Pant in place of Wriddhiman Saha because the former has been successful in the previous tour and he is the only wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of Indian cricket who has scored a century both against Australia and England at their home conditions. So, off-late because of his fitness and his form he is not been considered in ODIs and T20Is. But it is a clear understanding that Pant will stand a chance ahead of Saha when we play overseas and Saha stands ahead when we play at home and sub-continent condition," Prasad explained.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka minister warns of action if hotels, party halls host mass gatherings on Christmas, New Year

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday warned hotels and party halls of strict action if they allowed mass gatherings on Christmas and the New Year. The directive was intended to check the spread of COVID-19.Strict action will be...

Justice Bobde on two-day tour of Mizoram, first CJI in 30 years to visit

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the Northeastern state. This is the first time in 30 years that a chief justice is visiting Mizoram.Justice Bobde took part in a programme, Meet on...

EU urges Bosnian authorities to take action to address alarming migrant situation

Moscow Russia, December 21 ANISputnik EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday called on the authorities in Bosnia and H...

German court sentences synagogue gunman to life in prison

A German court on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing two people in a shooting attack near a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year.The Naumburg Higher Regional Court found the man, refe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020