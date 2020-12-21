Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian tennis player banned 2 years in match-fixing case

Egyptian tennis player Mostafa Hatem was banned for two years on Monday as part of a match-fixing case. The 26-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 1,556 in 2016 and has never played a match at ATP level.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:36 IST
Egyptian tennis player banned 2 years in match-fixing case

Egyptian tennis player Mostafa Hatem was banned for two years on Monday as part of a match-fixing case. The Tennis Integrity Unit said Hatem admitted to two charges, including failing to report an offer to manipulate a match. He is banned from playing in or attending any authorized tournament or event until October 2022.

A ban for a third year plus a fine of $3,000 were both deferred, the TIU said. The 26-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 1,556 in 2016 and has never played a match at ATP level.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K authorities detain at least 20 political leaders on eve of DDC poll counting

A day before the counting of votes in the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Monday took into preventive custody at least 20 political leaders, including three senior PDP functionaries. PDP president...

Lifer dies in Muzaffarnagar district jail

A 55-year-old murder convict serving a life term for the last five months here in the district jail died on Monday, a prison official said. The Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered the mandatory magisterial probe into the custo...

France reports 5,797 new daily COVID-19 cases

France reported on Monday 5,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the countrys total number of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,479,151.There were also 351 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing...

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children - scientists

A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.Briefing reporters on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020