Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-NZ govt settles dispute with America's Cup organisers

"MBIE, TNZ and ACE have now agreed that there was a reasonable and legitimate basis for TNZ and ACE to consider that the class rule costs were within the scope of event costs in the Host Venue Agreement. "MBIE accepts that expenditure incurred to date under the HVA has been incurred in good faith." The New Zealand government and Auckland Council have contributed about NZ$250 million to host the event, including infrastructure spending. MBIE agreed to give about NZ$40 million in funding to ACE.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:43 IST
Sailing-NZ govt settles dispute with America's Cup organisers

The New Zealand government department in charge of next year's America's Cup has ended a long-running dispute with holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) following an investigation into financial impropriety. TNZ were cleared of financial wrongdoing in August following an audit of the public funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to the body organising the regatta on behalf of TNZ -- America's Cup Events (ACE).

MBIE said a mediation hearing on Tuesday had settled the outstanding issues over the expenditure of some NZ$3 million ($2.12 million) in public funding around the development of the class rule -- the boat design -- for the Cup. TNZ had previously said the costs involved in developing the rules and design of the superfast AC75 foiling monohulls were part of the costs involved in running the event.

"MBIE is satisfied that event investment in relation to the Crown's contribution has been or will be properly incurred by ACE," the department said in a statement. "MBIE, TNZ and ACE have now agreed that there was a reasonable and legitimate basis for TNZ and ACE to consider that the class rule costs were within the scope of event costs in the Host Venue Agreement.

"MBIE accepts that expenditure incurred to date under the HVA has been incurred in good faith." The New Zealand government and Auckland Council have contributed about NZ$250 million to host the event, including infrastructure spending.

MBIE agreed to give about NZ$40 million in funding to ACE. The four teams, TNZ and three challengers from Italy, Britain and the United States, had their first competitive races in the yachts last week.

Thousands of people flocked to Auckland's waterfront and onto Waitemata Harbour to watch the racing, with officials having to delay the start of races on Saturday as they attempted to move spectator boats after a late change to the course. The challenger series runs from Jan. 15-Feb. 22 with the winner facing TNZ for the Cup in March. ($1 = 1.4164 New Zealand dollars)

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers prepare to block roads, occupy toll plazas in Delhi

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Cup

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan shows off his first 'bush shirt' in childhood picture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his childhood days showing off his very first bush shirt. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture from his childhood.The picture...

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Worlds ugliest orchid among new species named in 2020Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally...

PM Modi lauds work on animal conservation after increase in leopard population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts undertaken by the government towards animal conservation, following the release of the Status of Leopard in India report which recorded a surge in the population of leopards in the ...

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the states only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.AdvertisementMinimum temperature is likely to increase by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020