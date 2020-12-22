Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday. Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process, the club said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST
Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday. The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma's side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.

Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma ''strenuously denies the allegation made against him'' and will request a hearing over the charge. ''Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,'' the club said in a statement.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 through video conferencing, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said on Tuesday. The Governor of West Be...

Agitating farmers at Ghazipur border open one way of road for commuters

Farmers agitating at Ghazipur border have cleared one side of the road on Tuesday evening to facilitate the traffic. The road connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh was blocked completely by farmers in the morning. Additional District Magistra...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 19 entities to recover penalty amount

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holding of 19 entities to recover a fine totalling Rs 1.2 crore. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they fa...

Maha: Alert CR motorman saves life by braking in time

Timely action by an alert motorman of the Central Railway saved the life of a man lying unconscious on the railway track near Ambernath station on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 am, when the motorman of the Chhatr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020