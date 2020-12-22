Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game
Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday. Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process, the club said in a statement.PTI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST
Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday. The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma's side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.
Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma ''strenuously denies the allegation made against him'' and will request a hearing over the charge. ''Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,'' the club said in a statement.
