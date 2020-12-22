Gutted with Werner not getting goal against West Ham: Lampard

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has said that he was gutted to see Timo Werner not getting his goal against West Ham in the Premier League. Werner has now gone nine games without scoring a single goal for the Blues, but he came close to ending his goal drought against West Ham. Werner's shot hit the bar and he was once again denied.

Lampard's remarks came as Chelsea defeated West Ham 3-0 on Monday in the Premier League 2020-21 season. "I am gutted Timo did not get his goal at the end. That would have been great for his confidence. He is getting chances so the goals will come. I'm not worried. Every striker will want to be scoring goals, it's what they ultimately get judged on and that's why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he's scored in the last few years," Chelsea's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"He's a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle but he's getting in positions regularly, he's scaring teams and giving them a problem. It's not quite going in for him at the moment but the moment that changes then we'll see goals from Timo Werner for sure," he added. In the match against West Ham, Tammy Abraham scored twice and Lampard was thrilled with the England striker's performance.

"It's good for his confidence clearly. You have to work for your goals and he worked for them today because he put a lot of effort in. I wanted him to be a handful and to have energy and move the backline which he did," said Lampard. Chelsea is currently at the fifth spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 25 points from 14 matches.

The side will next take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, December 26. (ANI)