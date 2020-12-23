Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Left Menu
Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Brentford, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, have never before reached the last four in either of the two major English cup competitions.

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was met by a perfectly timed run from Dasilva who volleyed home in the 66th minute.

The second-tier team went close to a second when Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow did well to save from Christian Norgaard. Brentford, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, have never before reached the last four in either of the two major English cup competitions.

