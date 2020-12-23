ISL 7: Always been a sob story, says Baxter after draw

Left Menu
ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:25 IST
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is disappointed after being held to a draw by NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 and said he is not satisfied as his team failed again to have a "happy ending" to their match. Tuesday's clash was a real ebb-and-flow encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. The match between the two teams at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim witnessed Odisha take the lead in the 23rd minute but NorthEast struck back through Benjamin Lambot on the brink of halftime. Kwesi Appiah then put the Highlanders ahead from the penalty spot in the second half before Cole Alexander equalised for Baxter's men in style.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Baxter said: "I am not satisfied. I think we have been close to picking up three points on quite a few occasions this season. We just have not had that happy ending. It's always been a sob story. So, I am not happy with the point, but I am happy with the improvements that we are making after every game." Alexander levelled the score for Odisha in spectacular fashion in the second half and Baxter lauded the player's performance.

"Cole's performance in general was great. I think he is an infectious player, the boys love him. At times, he is a one-man pressing unit, and he can get from box to box very, very quickly so it was no surprise to me that he got on the end of that and he side-stepped the defender, put it in the bottom corner. He is just a good player, Cole Alexander," the 67-year-old said after Odisha earned their second point of the season. Odisha are yet to secure a win in the ISL 7 as they have so far registered two draws and five defeats. (ANI)

