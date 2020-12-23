ISL 7: Opponents will punish if your focus, energy level not at 100 per cent, says Nus

After playing out a draw against Odisha FC, NorthEast head coach Gerard Nus said that the Indian Super League (ISL) is "very competitive" and you will get punished if the focus or energy level is not at 100 per cent. Tuesday's clash was a real ebb-and-flow encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). The match between the two teams at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim witnessed Odisha take the lead in the 23rd minute but NorthEast struck back through Benjamin Lambot on the brink of halftime. Kwesi Appiah then put the Highlanders ahead from the penalty spot in the second half before Cole Alexander equalised for Stuart Baxter's men in style.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nus said: "I think we deserved the three points. I think we had a really great performance with the ball. [Based on] how we created chances, it was probably the game where we deserved to score more compared to the other games." "This league is so competitive and once you do not pay attention or keep that kind of focus or energy at 100 per cent then other teams will punish you. No matter who you are playing against, everybody has good players, and we knew about it. Disappointed by the result," he added.

NEUFC are currently placed in the fourth position on the ISL table with 11 points, five points behind table-topper Mumbai City FC. (ANI)