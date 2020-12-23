Left Menu
Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:27 IST
Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary (Photo/ I-League). Image Credit: ANI

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what promises to be a unique and special season. Representing the state of Goa will be Churchill Brothers and Poojary will be a key player for the two-time I-League winners.

"The level of competition in the I-League is getting higher and higher every year and like us, every team wants to win the league. We are all counting down the days until the tournament begins and every one of us is waiting eagerly to go out and perform on the field," Poojary told the I-League's website. "It's been more than a month since we have been sweating it out and grinding ourselves to prove where our team stands. We make sure we give our 100 per cent -- whether it's training or the match," he added.

It will be a third successive season with Churchill Brothers for Poojary, who made clear his intention of winning matches for his team and hopefully, end the competition with the I-League title. "I want to prove myself more in the I-League. It feels good to be back here and play for the team. I had given my best last season and now, I want to push the limits further. I want to score more goals than last year. The whole team, from the owners to the staff, is working very hard to win the league and that's what motivates me to win the title for Churchill Brothers," he said.

The upcoming campaign will feature a total of 11 teams, who will play in a centralised tournament across three stadiums in Kolkata and Kalyani in West Bengal. It will also see the formation of a COVID-19 bio-bubble as Indian football continues to move forward together. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

