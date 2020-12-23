The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Goa FC in Vasco da Gama. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LYON Pujara a world-class batsman, will be a big challenge for rest of series: Lyon Melbourne, Dec 23 (PTI) Australia's ''in-depth'' planning to subdue Cheteshwar Pujara worked out well in the opening Test but spinner Nathan Lyon says it would be a massive challenge to keep the ''world-class'' batsman quiet through the remainder of the series.

SPO-CRI-WARNER-ABBOTT Warner, Abbott to miss second test against India Melbourne, Dec 23 (PTI) Star opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott were on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against India, beginning here Saturday, because of a mix of injuries and COVID-19 protocols. SPO-CRI-DDCA-LD BEDI Angry with idea of Jaitley statue at Kotla, Bedi asks DDCA to remove his name from stands, quits membership New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Lambasting the DDCA for deciding to install a statue of its late former President Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi has asked the body to remove his name from the spectators' stand, named after him in 2017.

SPO-CRI-LYON-ASHWIN I can't really compare myself to Ashwin: Lyon Melbourne, Dec 23 (PTI) Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says he and India's R Ashwin are similar yet different type of bowlers, so comparisons should not be made between the two. SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE India begin preparation for second Test; Gill looks good at nets Melbourne, Dec 23 (PTI) Determined to leave behind the embarrassing defeat in the series-opener, the Indian team, under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, switched its focus to red-ball cricket on Wednesday with Shubman Gill and others grinding it out during a net session ahead of Boxing Day Test.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGM BCCI AGM: Ratification of IPL teams, tax issues, cricket committees on agenda Ahmedabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The inclusion of two new IPL franchises, a discussion on the contentious tax exemption demanded by the ICC for global events in India and the formation of various cricket committees will be on top of the agenda when the BCCI holds its 89th AGM here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-ISHANT Rahane is a bowler's captain: Ishant New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane is a ''bowler's captain'' whose calm demeanour and clear communication with players should help him lead the team well in remainder of the Test series against Australia, says India fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SHADAB Shadab Khan joins Pakistan's injury list, ruled out of first Test due to thigh injury Tauranga, Dec 23 (PTI) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was on Wednesday ruled out of the opening Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury, which he sustained during the third T20I in Napier. SPO-CRI-SCG-TEST Sydney offers to host two Tests Sydney, Dec 23 (PTI) In a bid to save its New Year fixture between India and Australia, the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust has offered to host the Brisbane Test too, if the Queensland government refuse to grant exemptions to the teams returning from New South Wales.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-RANKING Rahul static at 3rd, Kohli improves to 7th spot in ICC T20I batting rankings Dubai, Dec 23 (PTI) KL Rahul retained his third position, while India skipper Virat Kohli improved a rung to the seventh spot in the ICC men's T20I player rankings for batsman released on Wednesday. SPO-TCS-WOMAN Five months pregnant, woman finishes TCS Work 10K Bengaluru Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) One of the inspiring stories of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020 is a five-month pregnant woman completing the race in just 62 minutes.