Coronavirus spike in English women's soccer with 32 cases

It is the highest number of COVID-19 cases announced by the English Football Association from weekly tests at clubs in the Womens Super League and Womens Championship - more than in the previous seven weeks combined.The larger number of positives almost 4 per cent of those tested comes amid concerns about a new variant strain of COVID-19 spreading in England.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:20 IST
Coronavirus spike in English women's soccer with 32 cases

English women's soccer has seen a spike in coronavirus infections with 32 positives after tests on 864 players and club staff in the top two leagues. It is the highest number of COVID-19 cases announced by the English Football Association from weekly tests at clubs in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship —- more than in the previous seven weeks combined.

The larger number of positives — almost 4 per cent of those tested — comes amid concerns about a new variant strain of COVID-19 spreading in England. The previous highest number of positives announced by the FA in a single week was 10 team cases detected between October 19-25. Teams are now on a winter break until next month after playing their last games on Sunday. Chelsea's game against Tottenham was postponed last weekend due to an outbreak within the WSL champion's squad. AP SSC SSC

