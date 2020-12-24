Great win to end the year on: Tuchel after 4-0 win over Strasbourg

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is delighted with the team's 4-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 here on Thursday. As this was the club's final game of the year, the manager said it was a "great win to end the year on". "We made a lot of changes and we had a lot of injuries. I saw a great performance and everyone was focused and disciplined. It was a great win to end the year on," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

Timothee Pembele opened the account for PSG by scoring his first Ligue 1 goal in the 18th minute. Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean netted one goal each in the second half, handing PSG a comfortable victory to end the year on a high. Tuchel said his side played "very fluidly" and showed a lot of quality.

"We played very fluidly, very quickly and simply. We stayed together both in attack and when we needed to defend. We showed a lot of quality and hard work," he said. "We managed to stay patient and it was tough against a Strasbourg side that defended very deep in a 5-3-2. It was tough to find moments to speed the play up. We made a few changes but we got into a rhythm really quickly and I'm delighted with the performance," Tuchel added.

Sitting third on the Ligue 1 table, PSG will now return to action on January 7 when they face St-Etienne. (ANI)