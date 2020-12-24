Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great win to end the year on: Tuchel after 4-0 win over Strasbourg

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is delighted with the team's 4-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 here on Thursday. As this was the club's final game of the year, the manager said it was a "great win to end the year on".

ANI | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:26 IST
Great win to end the year on: Tuchel after 4-0 win over Strasbourg
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is delighted with the team's 4-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 here on Thursday. As this was the club's final game of the year, the manager said it was a "great win to end the year on". "We made a lot of changes and we had a lot of injuries. I saw a great performance and everyone was focused and disciplined. It was a great win to end the year on," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

Timothee Pembele opened the account for PSG by scoring his first Ligue 1 goal in the 18th minute. Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean netted one goal each in the second half, handing PSG a comfortable victory to end the year on a high. Tuchel said his side played "very fluidly" and showed a lot of quality.

"We played very fluidly, very quickly and simply. We stayed together both in attack and when we needed to defend. We showed a lot of quality and hard work," he said. "We managed to stay patient and it was tough against a Strasbourg side that defended very deep in a 5-3-2. It was tough to find moments to speed the play up. We made a few changes but we got into a rhythm really quickly and I'm delighted with the performance," Tuchel added.

Sitting third on the Ligue 1 table, PSG will now return to action on January 7 when they face St-Etienne. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi terms govt arrogant, says it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans.

Priyanka Gandhi terms govt arrogant, says it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans....

Olympics-Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games.The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020, but were postponed b...

Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020