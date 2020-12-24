Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia will blow away India at MCG: Warne

If they continue on this form for the next four or five years going like this, then they will be in the conversation as the best bowling attack Australia maybe has ever had. Australia has produced some of the worlds greatest bowlers such as Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie, apart from a spin wizard like Warne.You think of Lillee, Thommo, Lee, Gillespie and those guys...

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:03 IST
Australia will blow away India at MCG: Warne

Spin legend Shane Warne believes Australia will ''blow away'' India in the Boxing Day Test as the visitors are still a ''bit shocked'' by the Adelaide humiliation. Australia had bundled out India for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in the opening Test which the hosts won by eight wickets. The next game is due to start on Saturday and India will be without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has gone on paternity leave.

''I think Australia is probably going to blow them away,'' Warne, who claimed a record 708 Test wickets for Australia, told 'Fox Cricket'. ''Having said that, they have some class players to come in like KL Rahul. Young Gill will come in. (Ajinkya) Rahane is a class act. We know what (Cheteshwar) Pujara can do,'' he said.

''(Mohammed) Shami is a huge loss as well. He's such a quality bowler. And if you look at bowlers for the Melbourne conditions – drop in pitches – Shami hits the seam and stands it up and bowls a good length and straight.'' Indian batsmen drew a lot of flak after the Australian bowling unit, including Pat Cummins (4-21) and Josh Hazlewood (5-8), bamboozled the visitors in the opening Test. However, Warne believes the Australian pace battery deserves more credit for the win in the series-opener than the criticism faced by the Indian batsmen.

''Yeah, you can have a go at the Indians but I think you would rather give credit to the Australians and how well they bowled,'' the 51-year-old former leg-spinner said. ''They were outstanding, that bowling attack. The four bowlers plus Green, they have been good bowlers for a long time. They are turning themselves into great bowlers now. To watch them go to work in Adelaide was fantastic.'' Warne believes the current quartet of Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon is already on track to become Australia's greatest bowling unit.

''They are definitely in the conversation (to compare them to my era). They are outstanding those four bowlers and they have been for a while,'' Warne said. ''If they continue on this form for the next four or five years going like this, then they will be in the conversation as the best bowling attack Australia maybe has ever had.'' Australia has produced some of the world's greatest bowlers such as Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie, apart from a spin wizard like Warne.

''You think of Lillee, Thommo, Lee, Gillespie and those guys... But as a four any one time, these guys are in the conversation as some of the best Australia has ever had,'' he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi terms govt arrogant, says it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans.

Priyanka Gandhi terms govt arrogant, says it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans....

Olympics-Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games.The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020, but were postponed b...

Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020