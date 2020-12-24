Ind vs Aus: Virat's absence a big opportunity for Rahane, says Gambhir

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:12 IST
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that Virat Kohli's absence will be a big opportunity for Ajinkya Rahane to step up in the four-match Test series against Australia.

"In a team sport, one or two players don't matter. If one player is coming back so someone else will get the opportunity and it's a big opportunity for Ajinkya Rahane and I would say that it's not just the Indian team that was bundled out for 36, there are many teams who have been bowled out for low scores but still there is a lot of cricket to play, three matches are remaining, India can make a comeback," Gambhir told ANI. India had lost the first Test by eight wickets against Australia. In the second innings, Kohli's team was bowled out for 36 which is India's lowest score in Test cricket.

When asked about whether the team should look to make changes in the second Test, Gambhir said: "It's the call of team management but whosoever is given the opportunity it should be given with trust and hope so that it is beneficial in the long term." The BCCI is holding its 89th AGM on Thursday and the board is expected to take calls on various matters including new teams in IPL and resumption of domestic cricket.

"This year is a different scenario. The way BCCI held the IPL is really appreciable and in domestic cricket, if you are organising only white-ball cricket I think it's a good decision because precautions are very important, we are still fighting with coronavirus," said Gambhir. On Wednesday, former India skipper and spin-bowling legend Bishan Singh Bedi had made it clear that he no longer wishes to see his name on the stands at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in the Capital.

Speaking to ANI, Bedi said that he has always believed in standing by what is right, and at this point in time he has come to understand that getting his name removed from the stands at Kotla is the right thing to do. In his letter to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Bedi pointed how the association has been poorly managed, stating that he believes there is no place for him or his legacy at the Kotla. When asked about Bedi's stand, Gambhir said: "Despite writing the letter he should have talked with the president rather than going to media." (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

