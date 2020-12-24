Left Menu
Middlesex sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Vitality Blast 2021

Middlesex on Thursday confirmed the signing of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the Vitality Blast 2021.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:26 IST
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Middlesex on Thursday confirmed the signing of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the Vitality Blast 2021. The spinner had earlier spent a season with the club in 2019. He had made a huge impression with Middlesex in 2019, featuring in nine of Middlesex's fourteen South Group Blast fixtures, helping the club reach the knockout stage of the competition, where he again featured at Trent Bridge in the quarter-final clash.

Since last representing Middlesex in the Blast, Mujeeb has carved himself out a reputation as one of the world's finest T20 bowlers, featuring in the biggest T20 competitions around the globe, including the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab, the Bangladesh Premier League for Comilla Warriors, the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs and in Australia's Big Bash for Brisbane Heat. He is currently the second-highest ranked bowler in world T20 cricket. He will be available for all of Middlesex's group matches in the 2021 Vitality Blast and for the knockout stages of the competition should Middlesex qualify.

On securing the return of one of the world's leading T20 players, Middlesex Cricket's Head Coach, Stuart Law, commented: "It's great to have Mujeeb with us again for the Blast. He's the number 2 ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack. A great bloke to have in our dressing room as well, we are really looking forward to welcoming Mujeeb back next season." On re-signing with Middlesex, Mujeeb said: "I had a very enjoyable time at Middlesex in 2019 and I am pleased to be coming back to play, especially at Lord's. Let's hope we can do well."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

