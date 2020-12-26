NZ vs Pak: Shadab Khan to miss 2nd Test, sidelined for six weeks

Left Menu
Shadab Khan will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and the home series against South Africa after being advised a six-week rest following MRI scans confirmed injury to the left thigh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shadab Khan will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and the home series against South Africa after being advised a six-week rest following MRI scans confirmed injury to the left thigh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab was diagnosed with "high-grade full-thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle", an injury he had sustained during his side's four wickets victory over New Zealand in the Napier T20I earlier this week.

"The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month," said the Pakistan team doctor in an official statement. "The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans," he further said

After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab's return to competitive cricket, the doctor informed. The Christchurch Test will be played from January 3-7, while the two-Test and three T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from January 26 to February 14.

Shadab will remain with the side in New Zealand, where he has started his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team. The all-rounder was earlier ruled out of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury. (ANI)

