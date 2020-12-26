Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goals come from performances not from Santa Claus: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side will have to put up good performances to score goals as goals do not come as a "present from Santa Claus".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:28 IST
Goals come from performances not from Santa Claus: Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side will have to put up good performances to score goals as goals do not come as a "present from Santa Claus". "The goals don't come as a present from Santa Claus - it comes from your performance. Of course, it's important but it is a consequence. We have to play better. That's what we have to do. We have to restart the way we play," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"That's what we have to look at. The goals will come after... We still have good team spirit and players, with many games to play, many things can happen," he added. In the last three Premier League games, Manchester City have only found the net on two occasions. The club is now preparing to face Newcastle in the league.

Praising youngster Phil Foden, the manager said: "He is one of the most incredible players I have seen at that age. He is so good. We are in love with this guy. I was at Barcelona with the academy and there were incredible players like Phil. They made a long career and they had the mentality that Phil has." Sitting in the eighth position on the Premier League standings, Manchester City will take on Newcastle on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test

More than three months after his death, Dean Jones was paid another tribute at his home ground here by Indian and Australian players, who were joined by his wife, daughters and the legendary Allan Border in remembering the effervescent form...

BHRC to hold vigil for activist Karima Baloch in Toronto

The Baloch Human Rights Council BHRC of Canada will hold a vigil here on Saturday in the memory of rights activist Karmina Baloch, who was found dead early this week in suspicious circumstances. The vigil will be organised at HarbourFront n...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Maha's Aurangabad

A woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Saturday. The woman is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after November ...

Sports News Roundup: NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues; NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venuesThe NHL anticipates the leagues Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. On th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020