Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:58 IST
Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after picking a wicket (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pace attack led by Bumrah wreaked havoc as India folded Australia for 195 runs. While Bumrah picked four, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was once again in his elements as he picked three wickets, including the all-important wicket of batting mainstay Steve Smith.

Bumrah said the side is not looking too far in the Test match and wants to take the game session by session. The Indian pacer said the visitors won't carry the conservative mindset and will play with full freedom. "We are not looking too far away. We are looking at one session at a time. So we are looking at things we have to do. We don't want to be conservative in our mindset," said Bumrah while replying to a query from ANI.

"We are trying to be positive, you know to control the controllable. So we are just trying to be in that phase. Not being reckless but being confident and that's our motive to go forward now," he added. The pace spearhead praised his teammates and said the main aim on the opening day of the second Test was to complement each other with the bowling skills.

"We are just trying to help each other and create pressure from all ends. Ash bowled brilliantly, Siraj bowled well. I am very happy with the effort that was put in. Our main goal today was to help each other," said Bumrah. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors' trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag.

For Australia, it was Mitchell Starc who picked the lone wicket to finish the day with figures of 1/14 from four overs. Pat Cummins bowled without luck to finish wicketless despite bowling four fiery overs. But it was the Indian bowlers who once again showed why they are considered one of the best in the business at present.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. peacekeepers killed in the Central African Republic before the election

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in the Central African Republic, the U.N. mission there said on Saturday, as the government and its allies tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sundays presidential and legislative elect...

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Wife and daughters pay tribute to Dean Jones at MCG

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai, was paid a special tribute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by his wife and daughters during the Boxing Day Test on Saturday. The Boxing Day Test was the first Te...

Govt proposes to set up University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences

The government has proposed to set up a first of its kind university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment. In a public notice issued on December 24, the Department of Empow...

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020