Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pace attack led by Bumrah wreaked havoc as India folded Australia for 195 runs. While Bumrah picked four, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was once again in his elements as he picked three wickets, including the all-important wicket of batting mainstay Steve Smith.

Bumrah said the side is not looking too far in the Test match and wants to take the game session by session. The Indian pacer said the visitors won't carry the conservative mindset and will play with full freedom. "We are not looking too far away. We are looking at one session at a time. So we are looking at things we have to do. We don't want to be conservative in our mindset," said Bumrah while replying to a query from ANI.

"We are trying to be positive, you know to control the controllable. So we are just trying to be in that phase. Not being reckless but being confident and that's our motive to go forward now," he added. The pace spearhead praised his teammates and said the main aim on the opening day of the second Test was to complement each other with the bowling skills.

"We are just trying to help each other and create pressure from all ends. Ash bowled brilliantly, Siraj bowled well. I am very happy with the effort that was put in. Our main goal today was to help each other," said Bumrah. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors' trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag.

For Australia, it was Mitchell Starc who picked the lone wicket to finish the day with figures of 1/14 from four overs. Pat Cummins bowled without luck to finish wicketless despite bowling four fiery overs. But it was the Indian bowlers who once again showed why they are considered one of the best in the business at present.