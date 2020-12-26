Premier League: Manchester United, Leicester City play out 2-2 draw

Left Menu
ANI | Leicester | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:10 IST
Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in action against Leicester City (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United and Leicester City on Saturday played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the King Power Stadium. With this result, Leicester City has moved to the second spot in Premier League with 28 points while United is placed at the third spot with 27 points.

United had the chance to get a goal in just the second minute of the match, but Marcus Rashford ended up making a meal of the opportunity as his header went over the bar. Finally, the first goal of the match came in the 23rd minute as Rashford amended his mistake. He side-footed a goal into the bottom right-hand corner after collecting the ball from a low-cross provided by Bruno Fernandes.

However, Leicester got their equaliser just eight minutes later in the match as Harvey Barns shot the goal from the edge of United's penalty area and the honours were squared in the 31st minute. No more goals were scored in the first half, and at half-time, the score read 1-1.

In the opening few minutes of the second half, both teams tried to break the deadlock but defenders of both United and City were up to the task. In the 61st minute, United's Anthony Martial Martial put the ball into the goalpost but his effort was termed offside and the scoreline remained 1-1.

Fernandes registered a goal for United in the 79th minute of the match, but Leicester came up with an equaliser in the 85th minute as Jamie Vardy rose to the occasion. In the end, no more goals were scored and the match ended as a 2-2 draw.

Leicester City will next take on Crystal Palace on Monday while United will lock horns against Wolves on Tuesday. (ANI)

