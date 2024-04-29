Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sought to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged sex scandal and wondered how the accused -- Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna -- was able to leave the country committing atrocities against women.

Addressing an election rally at Sedam town in this district, Vadra accused the prime minister of protecting those who committed atrocities against women.

''The person (Prajwal Revanna) who shared the stage with PM Modi and for whom Modi asked votes committed atrocities on thousands of women. I want to ask PM Modi and HM Amit Shah what they want to say about it,'' she asked.

Vadra said sometime back when she went to meet her daughter (overseas) for three days, Modi and Shah started saying that she had gone abroad.

''They get to know where I or opposition leaders have gone, but this kind of criminal, this type of demon leaves the country and they do not get to know this?'' she said.

''How can we trust them? All the information goes to them, they keep a watch on all the leaders where they are going but someone who committed such a big crime and flees the country right under their nose, and they do not have information?'' she asked.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the 33-year-old Prajwal, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Police have also booked Prajwal and his father -- MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

The FIR filed against Revanna and Prajwal had been referred to the SIT.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan which went to polls on Friday, had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

According to information available with police, Prajwal had left the country (after the polling was over), the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office had said in a statement.

