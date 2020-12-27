Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney Test a 50-50 bet, MCG begins preparations

Melbourne Cricket Clubs chief executive officer Stuart Fox on Sunday said though he wants Sydney to retain the hosting rights of the third Test, the situation is extremely complicated.He Hockley is working feverishly with the Department of Health in NSW and I believe it is extremely complicated.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 10:17 IST
Sydney Test a 50-50 bet, MCG begins preparations

The possibility of Sydney hosting the third Test against India has now come down to 50 percent in the wake of fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases there and a final decision will be arrived at in two days. Melbourne Cricket Club's chief executive officer Stuart Fox on Sunday said though he wants Sydney to retain the hosting rights of the third Test, the situation is ''extremely complicated''.

''He (Hockley) is working feverishly with the Department of Health in NSW and I believe it is extremely complicated. Everything he is telling me is it's really a 50-50 situation,'' Fox was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'. ''There is just so much to play out here. Cricket Australia should be congratulated on buying time for Sydney because we all want to see it get away in Sydney. And let's hope it does.'' Fox said a decision will be made in the next two days.

''The more time they can get to plan this out the greater the chance is. My understanding is the complication is between moving everyone from NSW into the Queensland market. ''I do think we will know in the next 48 hours if we are going to host it. As I have said all along, let's hope it goes ahead in Sydney but we are ready to go, if needed.'' The fate of the third Test has been shrouded in uncertainty since a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the northern beaches in Sydney, which is scheduled to host the third Test from January 7.

Even though the situation in northern beaches has improved, there are concerns that Queensland will not grant the required exemptions, which will mean players and broadcasting crews will not be able to travel from Sydney to Brisbane between the third and fourth Tests. Fox said they have started preparations for the Test after getting an approval from the ICC.

''You can't just sit back and wait for it to all happen. Just think about a second pitch ... that's one of the fundamentals,'' Fox said on SEN. ''But even your staffing. I have just told my entire workforce to take annual leave, particularly during January when it's a little quieter, and now we are asking them maybe to come back. ''We have started our planning – how do you do it if we do increase the number of people in the stadium, those sorts of things. I think we are ready to go. It comes with a few challenges but we will be right.'' PTI ATK AH AH

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People have supported 'vocal for local', will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class products:PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

People have supported vocal for local, will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class productsPM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....

L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said. The co...

Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 27 PTI There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apo...

Divergences in rural, urban inflation do not persist for long: RBI paper

Rural-urban inflation divergence does not persist in the long run and converges over time, and both exhibit a long-term equilibrium relationship, said an RBI article. This convergence of rural-urban inflation supports the relevance of one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020