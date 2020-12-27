Soccer-Schalke appoint former Spurs boss Gross as new manager

Relegation-threatened Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur and Vfb Stuttgart manager Christian Gross as their new boss until the end of the season. Schalke are rooted to the bottom of the table on four points from 13 games. They are also on a 29-game winless run in the top flight.

Gross last managed Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in February. He previously led Swiss clubs Grasshopper Zurich and Basel to two and four league titles, respectively. "We have to be goal-oriented and work towards results," Gross said in a statement https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/christian-gross-named-new-schalke-coach-14073. "I want to feel the players' enthusiasm at all times.

"We need to have a good atmosphere in and around the team to be successful again. I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together." Gross is Schalke's fourth coach of the season as he replaces interim boss Huub Stevens, appointed after the sacking of Manuel Baum earlier this month. Baum had replaced David Wagner, who was fired in September.

Gross' first game in charge of Schalke will be at Hertha Berlin on Jan. 2.