I like it when people boo me, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said he likes it when people boo him while admitting that playing in empty stadiums is "boring".

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:20 IST
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said he likes it when people boo him while admitting that playing in empty stadiums is "boring". Fans have not been allowed to be in the stands across Europe with some exceptions, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Ronaldo is hoping for things to change in the coming year.

"For me I have to be honest, to play in an empty stadium is boring in my opinion. We, the players, respect all the protocol and health is the most important thing of all, of course, but I don't like it, to be honest," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying at the Globe Soccer Awards. "I do it first of all because I love football. My passion is always football. I play for my family, my kids, my friends, the fans. But I don't like it, to be honest. It's so weird. I like when people boo Cristiano. When I touch the ball they 'boo', I like it. I hope in 2021 they can change the rules and we can see the stadiums full of people," he added.

At the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo bagged the Player of the Century award. Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award. "Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the PLAYER OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Awards, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight's gala," Globe Soccer Awards' tweet read.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, during the event, won the Player of the Year award. The club's coach Hansi Flick bagged the Coach of the Year award. Also, Bayern Munich won the Club of the Year award. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century award. Spanish giants Real Madrid won the Club of the Century award during the event. (ANI)

