Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:35 IST
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering an injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia here on Monday. Umesh, 33, seemed to have injured his knee while bowling his fourth over which was the eighth of the Australian second innings. He had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier.

In the middle of a fine spell, the bowler seemed to be in pain and called for attention immediately, after which he limped back to the dressing room. Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed the eighth over.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series. With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.

Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs. India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

