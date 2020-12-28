''Cruel as it may sound'' but the COVID-19 lockdown was a boon for chess, feels five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand but he hopes the sport's expansion into the online space does not spell the end of the traditional board. SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Bowlers put India in sight of series-levelling win, leave Australia reeling at 133/6 Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) India marched towards a dominant series-levelling victory after their formidable bowlers scythed through the Australian batting, relentlessly pressing home the advantage of a sizeable first-innings lead on the third day of the second Test, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD UMESH Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, taken for scans Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering a calf muscle injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia here on Monday and has been taken for scans. SPO-CRI-ICC-2NDLD AWARDS Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, Dhoni fetches 'Spirit of Cricket' honour Dubai, Dec 28 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Monday headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI If you focus on consistency alone, you can't be consistent: ICC Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) For a batsman revered for his consistency, Virat Kohli says he never really strives for it at an individual level. Adjudged Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday, Kohli spoke to BCCI's official website on on his batting philosophy, which has fetched him 70 international hundreds.

SPO-CRI-DDCA-LD JAITLEY Home Minister Shah unveils Arun Jaitley's statue at DDCA premises New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A controversial build-up notwithstanding, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday unveiled the statue of its former president Arun Jaitley at its premises in the memory of the late administrator and former union minister. SPO-CRI-IND-SIRAJ Pitch is getting slower, hitting one area consistently is key to get Aussies out: Siraj Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) India's debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday said that the MCG track has slowed down considerably and to wipe off the Australian tail, they will have to hit one area consistently.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Still feel the hundred at Lord's is my best, says Rahane after MCG masterclass Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane produced a master-class after taking over the reins at a low point for his team but when it comes to his best knock, the stand-in India skipper Monday placed his century at Lord's ahead of the latest effort, against Australia. SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-DRS ICC should thoroughly look into 'Umpires' Call' in DRS: Tendulkar Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Monday urged the ICC to thoroughly revisit the concept of 'Umpires' Call' in the Decision Review System (DRS) after India ended up on the wrong side of the rule on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

SPO-CRI-DDCA-BEDI Will request Bedi to withdraw his demand of removing his name from a stand: DDCA President Rohan New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Describing Bishan Singh Bedi as the 'Bisham Pitamah' of Delhi cricket, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley on Monday said the association will request the former India spinner to withdraw his demand of removing his name from a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. SPO-CRI-IND-WADE Unhappy with Paine's dismissal, Wade calls for consistent implementation of DRS Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Unhappy with skipper Tim Paine's dismissal in the second innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India here on Monday, Australia's makeshift opener Matthew Wade has called for consistent implementation of the Decision Review System (DRS). SPO-CRI-AWARDS-RASHID Special feat for an Afghan player to win ICC T20I Cricketer of Decade award: Rashid Dubai, Dec 28 (PTI) Star spinner Rashid Khan says winning the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade award is a special achievement for a player from an emerging country like Afghanistan.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-RAHANE Rahane's century is one of the most important tons in Indian cricket's history: Gavaskar Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane's century in the ongoing Boxing Day Test here, after the Adelaide humiliation will go down as one of the most important innings in the history of Indian cricket. SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB High flying ATK Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Chennaiyin FC Bambolim, Dec 28 (PTI) High on confidence after their wins over bigwigs FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan will look to make a hattrick of wins when they face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday. SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Harikrishna slips to 10th spot after one loss, three draws on day 2 Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna slipped to 10th spot after managing just one win and three draws on day two of the Champions Chess Tour Airthings Masters online chess championship.