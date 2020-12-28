Left Menu
ISL 7: Kerala Blasters sign Spanish midfielder Juande as Cidoncha's replacement

Spanish midfielder Juande Lopez on Monday joined Kerala Blasters squad as a replacement for the injured Sergio Cidoncha for the remaining Indian Super League season.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:20 IST
Kerala Blasters FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Spanish midfielder Juande Lopez on Monday joined Kerala Blasters squad as a replacement for the injured Sergio Cidoncha for the remaining Indian Super League season. Born in Alicante, Spain, Juande was part of the Real Betis Academy before getting promoted to their Reserve squad at 19. The Defensive midfielder made his first-team debut that season in a Champions League match but got his chance in the LaLiga only in 2007. He made a total of 69 appearances for the club in his six-year stint at Real Betis where he found the net 3 times.

The hard-tackling midfielder spent a short loan spell during the second half of the 2010-11 season and moved to the Belgian League to play for Westerlo for a season, scoring once in his 15 appearances. Following his time at Westerlo, he moved back to Spain to play in the Segunda Division for SD Ponferradina for 2 seasons before spending 4 seasons with Spezia in Serie B. The 2018 season saw Perth Glory from the A-League secure the services of the strong midfielder where he spent 2 seasons before receiving the call from Kerala Blasters FC. Juande is currently undergoing his mandatory quarantine at the team hotel and will start training with the team soon.

"I am very excited to be a part of a great franchise like Kerala Blasters FC, a club which has the best fans in the entire country. I would like to thank the club management for this opportunity and can't wait to be there together with my teammates and the coaching staff to fight it out altogether," said Juande on signing for the club. Blasters are at the ninth spot with seven points in as many games. They will next lock horns against Mumbai City on January 2. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

