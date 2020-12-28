Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, doubtful for next Test

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing second Test against Australia here and also doubtful for the next game of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury on Monday, according to BCCI sources.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:28 IST
Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, doubtful for next Test

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing second Test against Australia here and also doubtful for the next game of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury on Monday, according to BCCI sources. Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test and has been taken for scans.

Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room. ''Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now,'' BCCI media team said in a statement.

But BCCI sources later indicated to PTI that Umesh is not only doubtful for the remainder of the ongoing Test but also the next match. ''Umesh is unlikely to take the field any further in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test,'' a BCCI source said.

Umesh had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier. Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed what was the eighth over of the innings. India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause. Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs. India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions

South Africa on Monday tightened COVID-19 restrictions, banning alcohol sales and extending a nationwide curfew, as infections shot through the one million mark owing to a faster-spreading variant of the disease discovered in the country. P...

Cricket-Sri Lanka coach Arthur wants ICC to consider injury substitutions

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur wants the International Cricket Council ICC to introduce injury substitutions in tests as his side have been left with only six fit players for the remainder of the five-day clash with South Africa.The tourists...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020