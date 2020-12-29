Tottenham's Bale ruled out 'a few weeks' with calf injury
The Wales international sustained the problem in last weeks League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesdays game against Fulham.
Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a ''few weeks'' with a calf injury. The Wales international sustained the problem in last week's League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.
Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham. ''I don't expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,'' Mourinho said. ''I wouldn't say it's serious but I'd say a few weeks (for Bale).'' The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho's reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period. AP SSC SSC
