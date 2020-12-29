Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Indian Wells postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

"This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison." The start of the 2021 Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, has already been delayed for three weeks until Feb. 8 due to the country's strict border rules to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:58 IST
Tennis-Indian Wells postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells that was scheduled to be held in California in March has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, tennis governing body ATP said on Tuesday.

It marks the second consecutive year the tournament, which is considered the most prestigious event outside the four Grand Slams, has been impacted by the virus as the 2019 edition was cancelled. "Due to the impact of COVID-19, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not be held on its customary dates in March," ATP said in a statement.

"Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year." The event, which next year was scheduled to be held March 8-21, attracts the game's top players from both the men's and women's sides.

A statement on the tournament's website said organisers are working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event. "Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalised," the statement read. "This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison."

The start of the 2021 Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, has already been delayed for three weeks until Feb. 8 due to the country's strict border rules to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...

Cattle dragged in river waters in Telangana; Inquiry ordered

In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquir...

CBI files charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex, IOB officials in Rs 300 cr bank fraud case

The CBI Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex Ltd PAL and its director, besides some officials of Indian Overseas Bank IOB in an alleged bank fraud case worth Rs 297.80 crore, officials said. The company which is into manufac...

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

Denmarks government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020