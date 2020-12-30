Left Menu
Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Bormio downhill

Austria's double Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer edged out team mate Vincent Kriechmayr to win the Bormio men's World Cup Alpine skiing downhill on Wednesday. Mayer's winning margin on the second longest piste of the season was only 0.04 of a second.

Austria's double Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer edged out team mate Vincent Kriechmayr to win the Bormio men's World Cup Alpine skiing downhill on Wednesday. Mayer's winning margin on the second longest piste of the season was only 0.04 of a second. Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl was third, a further 0.02 back.

The victory was a sixth in downhill for Mayer, the 2014 Olympic champion in the discipline and also 2018 super-G gold medallist. American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the first time winner of Tuesday's super-G on the Stelvio piste, had been on course to complete a double success on Italian snow until he faded at the end and finished seventh.

"I didn't quite give it the respect it needed," he said.

