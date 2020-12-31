Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns COVID-19 positives are potential final hurdle for NFL regular season

The Cleveland Browns shut down their training and practice facility on Wednesday after a player and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, posing a potential final hurdle for the NFL as it closes out its regular season. The 10-5 Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot going into their Sunday game against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have clinched their playoff berth after winning the AFC North title.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 01:59 IST
NFL-Browns COVID-19 positives are potential final hurdle for NFL regular season
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Cleveland Browns shut down their training and practice facility on Wednesday after a player and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, posing a potential final hurdle for the NFL as it closes out its regular season.

The 10-5 Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot going into their Sunday game against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have clinched their playoff berth after winning the AFC North title. But the positive tests within the Cleveland organization could pose a Week 17 challenge for the league, with little scope to reschedule the game if the COVID-19 positives force a delay in the final week of the regular competition.

League officials insisted on Wednesday that there was no evidence of transmission within the Browns facility and that the COVID-19 positives were the likely result of community exposure. "To date, we don't see any connection among the recent positive cases with the Browns," said NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills.

"But obviously we're going to continue to work through that, continue to monitor test results on a day-to-day basis." Dawn Aponte, the NFL's chief football administrative officer, said the league was continuing contact tracing but was moving forward with plans to play on schedule.

"We try to remain flexible and adaptable as we go through this," said Aponte. "Everything remains on the table and as we continue to get the information, we'll assess it and address it." The NFL has seen numerous game delays due to COVID-19 positives but no outright cancellations, as it repeatedly ratcheted up its safety protocols - and handed down hefty fines for noncompliance.

The novel coronavirus has spread rapidly across the United States, with more than 19 million infections and over 330,000 COVID-19-related deaths. The Browns, who have not made a playoff appearance since 2002, placed a handful of players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list in the last week, including rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who have tested positive or have had a close contact with an infected person. "We're all prepared to adapt as necessary and really just take this thing day by day," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US pardons for Blackwater guards, an ‘affront to justice’ – UN experts

The four Blackwater Worldwide contractors were prosecuted and found guilty of multiple criminal acts committed during a 2007 massacre at Nisour Square in Baghdad, which left 14 unarmed civilians dead and at least 17 wounded Pardoning th...

Iran allocates $150,000 for each family of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Irans Cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.Describing Irans handling of the situation as una...

Netherlands sticks to plan to start of COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8

The Netherlands will stick to its plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8 even though other European Union countries began inoculations this week, Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday. Most countries have opted for symbolic...

Netherlands sticks to plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8

The Netherlands will stick to its plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8 even though other European Union countries began inoculations this week, Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday.Most countries have opted for symbolic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020