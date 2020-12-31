Left Menu
Manchester City confirm first-team to resume training with 'great caution' after COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester City has confirmed that the first-team will return to training, saying that they reported "no new positive" coronavirus cases in the latest testing.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:38 IST
Representative image (Photo/ Manchester City website) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City has confirmed that the first-team will return to training, saying that they reported "no new positive" coronavirus cases in the latest testing. "Manchester City FC can confirm that first team training will resume at City Football Academy this afternoon. The full Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have revealed no new positive cases," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The club said safety remains their number one priority, and they will continue to proceed with "great caution". "The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming. The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps," the statement read.

On Monday, Everton's clash with Manchester City was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City had informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases'. "After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day... Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture," the club had said in a statement.

Also, Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 18 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing. This was the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by the league since weekly testing began. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

