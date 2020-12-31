Sociedad beats Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run

Left Menu
Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby to end its winless run and strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league on Thursday.

Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby to end its winless run and strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league on Thursday. Cristian “Portu” Portugués scored the game's only goal in the fifth minute after Mikel Merino played Mikel Oyarzabal clear on the flank, where he squared the ball for Portu to knock home.

The victory came after a difficult December in which Sociedad had drawn three games before losing another three in a row prior to its visit to Bilbao. The three points moved it to within four points of second-place Real Madrid and six points from leader Atlético Madrid. Sociedad has played three more matches than the frontrunners. “After those defeats, we wanted to turn this around and win the derby for our fans so they could celebrate New Year's Eve in style,” Portu said.

The forward also took a moment to remember the supporters who had suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. “It has been a good year as far as results for the team, but we want to think about our fans who could not be here (in the stadium) to share it with us and those fans or their loved ones who are no longer with us,” Portu said.

Bilbao's erratic season continued after a poor attacking performance that never seriously threatened Sociedad's goal. The hosts were left in 12th place. Later, Osasuna hosts Alavés in the final Spanish league game of 2020.

